Business

Together again: Panera Bread to buy Au Bon Pain

An employee passes an order to a customer

An employee passes an order to a customer at a Panera Bread store in Brookline, Mass. Panera is being acquired by Europe's JAB Holding Co. for more than $7 billion on March 8, 2010. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
Panera Bread says it is buying bakery chain Au Bon Pain to boost its presence in airports, hospitals and colleges.

The deal, announced Wednesday, brings the two chains together again. They were part of the same came company in the 1990s, until Au Bon Pain was sold in 1999 to a private equity firm and Panera became the focus.

Panera did not say how much it will pay for Boston-based Au Bon Pain, which operates more than 300 locations. St. Louis-based Panera has more than 2,000 restaurants.

In July, Panera was bought and taken private for more than $7 billion by JAB Holding Co., a European company that has controlling interests in Krispy Kreme, Peet's Coffee and other chains.

