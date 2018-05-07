Park Electrochemical Corp. posted sharply higher quarterly net income due to benefits from the new federal tax law, despite flat, but the company reported Monday.

Shares of Park lost 1.3 percent to $17.37 in Monday morning trading.

The Melville maker of composite materials for aerospace markets and printed circuit materials for telecommunications and internet infrastructure had net sales of $27.8 million for the quarter ended Feb. 26.

That compared to net sales of $27.6 million in the previous year's period.

Fourth quarter net income of $18 million, or 88 cents per diluted share, was bolstered by a $17.8 million one-time benefit related to the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed in December.

That compares to net income of $2.5 million, or 12 cents per diluted share, for the previous year's quarter.

In January, Park Electrochemical announced it is conducting a "strategic evaluation" of its printed-circuit materials business, including a possible sale.

That business unit has generated most of the company's sales, but it faces stiff competition from competitors in the Far East.

As of Feb. 26, Park had 426 employees, with 370 working in manufacturing and 56 in executive, sales and marketing, research and development and general administrative roles.