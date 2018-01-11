Park Electrochemical Corp.’s chief executive will voluntarily forgo more than $100,000 in annual salary — 30 percent of the total — in the fiscal year starting Feb. 26, the company said in a securities filing.

The disclosure comes on the heels of the company’s statement that it is considering the sale of its core business of printed circuit materials.

CEO Brian E. Shore’s salary will be cut from $357,760 to $250,000 for fiscal 2019, according to the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which was made public late Wednesday.

Melville-based Park Electrochemical makes printed circuit materials used in electronics equipment for telecommunications and internet infrastructure and composite materials used by aerospace manufacturers.

Shore previously took a voluntary salary cut in November 2014, when employees of the company’s units in Fullerton, California, and Tempe, Arizona, were forced to take reduced work hours in response to a weak market for printed circuit materials. At that time, Shore took a 20 percent salary cut and four other executives took 10 percent cuts. Work schedules at the sites were restored effective Jan. 5, 2015, and the executives’ salaries were restored.

Shore’s total compensation, including option awards, was $357,760 in fiscal 2017, $482,360 in fiscal 2016 and $336,368 in fiscal 2015. He received option awards valued at $124,600 in fiscal 2016 and $284,900 in fiscal 2015.

The CEO, whose father, Jerry Shore, co-founded Park Electrochemical, also owns 425,305 shares of company stock, according to a June filing.

No other executives were said to be taking pay cuts in 2018 in the SEC filing. Non-employee board directors are reducing their annual fees by $10,000; before the reduction, their fees range from $22,000 to $33,000.

Shares of Park climbed 2.1 percent to $21.66 in Thursday afternoon trading. The stock has risen about 18 percent in the past 12 months.

Last week Park said it had hired Manhattan investment bank Greenhill & Co. as part of a “strategic evaluation” of the printed circuit materials business, which accounted for 72 percent of sales in fiscal 2017.

If a sale is completed, the company would retain its aerospace manufacturing units in Singapore and Newton, Kansas, and its headquarters in Melville.