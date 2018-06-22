TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Strong sales, earnings send Park Electrochemical shares up 12%

The Melville company saw sales increase 13% and net income more than double in the first quarter.

Park Electrochemical, with headquarters in this Melville building, posted strong quarterly sales numbers. Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams, Jr.

By Ken Schachter kenneth.schachter@newsday.com
Park Electrochemical Corp., a maker of composite materials used in aerospace and printed circuit markets, Friday posted a 13.4 percent gain in first quarter sales.

In a report before the opening of the stock market, the Melville-based company said it had sales of $31.1 million in the quarter ended May 27 compared to $27.4 million in the previous year's quarter.

Net income more than doubled to $3.2 million, or 16 cents per diluted share, compared to $1.4 million, or 7 cents per diluted share, in the prior year's quarter.

The results pushed the company's stock up more than 12 percent, to $22.30 a share, in early trading.

The company scheduled a conference call Friday where it was expected to provide further details on the quarterly results.

The company has been working to develop its nascent aerospace materials business as its printed-circuit materials business faces competition from the Far East.

In May, Park Electrochemical chief executive Brian Shore said the company is actively pursuing the sale of its printed-circuit materials business, which accounted for 64 percent of sales in the quarter ended Feb. 26.

