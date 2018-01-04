Park Electrochemical Corp. Thursday announced that it is conducting a “strategic evaluation,” including a possible sale, of its core printed circuit materials business.

That unit, which has production and research facilities in Singapore; Lannemezan, France; Fullerton and Anaheim, California, and Tempe, Arizona, and generates most of the company’s sales, has faced stiff competition from Far East competitors.

Shares of Park edged up in early Thursday morning trading, gaining 1.2 percent to $19.89.

The company said in a news release that if a sale were completed it would retain its aerospace manufacturing units in Singapore and Newton, Kansas, and its headquarters in Melville.

The company’s aerospace unit sells composite materials used to produce antennas and heat shields, gas management devices and nozzle components used in rocket motors. That business generated $39.1 million, or 27 percent, of total net sales worldwide in 2016.

Park’s printed circuit materials accounted for $106.7 million, or 73 percent of total net sales worldwide in 2016, according to a government filing.

Those materials are used in digital devices and microwave applications.

The company has hired Manhattan investment bank Greenhill & Co. in connection with the possible sale, which is expected to be completed by March 3, 2019.

The company cautioned that “there can be no assurance that any transaction will take place.”