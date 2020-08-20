Tech review: Top-rated password managers if you're working from home 

As working from home becomes the new normal, many employees use their own devices to do their jobs. Still, not all companies have guidelines on what employees can and cannot do from their devices. You might put you and your company at risk of a cyberattack if you don’t practice basic password hygiene. Fortunately, there are scores of password managers available to protect you. Here are four of the most highly rated, and all sync your data between mobile devices and desktop PCs.

LastPass

(iOS, Android; free / subscription)

All the password managers looked at here were upgraded during the pandemic, many with new features. LastPass, for example, added a “Security Challenge” to its mobile apps that analyzes all your passwords. LastPass syncs across all your devices, and best of all it is free for a single user. A $36-per-year subscription gives you 1GB of encrypted storage and other features.

Dashlane

(iOS, Android; free / subscription)

Like all password managers reviewed here, Dashlane offers an excellent password generator. You can also easily import existing passwords from the Chrome browser, saving you inputting time. The free version works on only one device. The premium version ($5 per month, 30-day free trial) can be used on an unlimited number of devices and includes a VPN for safer internet browsing.

1Password

(iOS, Android; subscription)

Spending more time with the family? 1Password may be a good solution because it has options to share information and passwords with up to five family members. You can decide what to share. You can also create multiple password vaults to can keep business and family data separate. Subscription is $5 per month, and there’s a 30-day free trial.

Keeper

(iOS, Android; subscription)

Keeper offers state-of-the-art encryption across all your devices, but it does it with an easy-to-navigate interface, making it a good choice for businesses with work-from-home employees who might not be technologically savvy. Keeper offers subscriptions with different prices for enterprises, businesses, personal, family and student users. There's a free trial.