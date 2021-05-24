TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Patchogue restaurants and bars to host "job crawl" to fill positions

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com
Restaurants in Patchogue’s downtown are hoping to drum up job candidates this Wednesday with what participating eateries are calling a village "job crawl."

Organized by the Patchogue Restaurant Committee, the afternoon hiring event invites interested job seekers to meet managers and owners of at least 16 local restaurants and bars within walking distance along and near Main Street. The free event is scheduled for Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Many restaurants locally and across the country have lamented what they see as a labor shortage for waiters and kitchen staff.

John Murray, owner of The Hero Joint and Kilwins in the village, said it’s grown increasingly difficult to find workers. He said he hopes the event will attract jobseekers to the downtown and its local businesses.

"I’d like to see 2 or 3 additional people," he said. "We’re anticipating the summer to get busier and busier and we’re just getting by now."

Participating establishments include The Tap Room, That Meetball Place, Del Fuego, Local Burger Co. and Arooga’s Grille House and Sports Bar.

Attendees of the hiring event are encouraged to bring copies of their resume.

For more information on the event and to see a full list of participating restaurants, visit patchogue.com/event/restaurant-job-crawl

