TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Business

Pavers' union to begin recruiting 10 apprentices on Monday

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

The Pavers Joint Apprenticeship Committee of Local 1010 of the Laborers’ International Union is offering applications for 10 skilled construction-craft laborer apprenticeships from Monday through Feb. 11, officials said.

Applications may be obtained from the Local 1010 office, 17-20 Whitestone Expressway, 3rd Floor, in Whitestone, Queens from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, excluding holidays. Only 100 forms will be distributed. Completed applications must be submitted in-person to the office no later than Feb. 14 at 1 p.m.

Applicants must be age 18 or older and pass a physical test requiring the use of a wheelbarrow loaded with 150 pounds, lifting a 90-pound cement bag and digging a one-square-foot hole to a depth of one foot and mix sand and cement as instructed. For more information, call 718-886-3310.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

More news

The snowfall forecast for Long Island and the
Winter storm watch in effect for LI, cloudy Thursday ahead
VIRTUAL GENEALOGY: BREAKING DOWN BRICK WALLS Discover tips
Seniors Calendar: Events from Jan. 30 to Feb. 6
Michael Damato of Massapequa walks through a model
80-unit apartment complex in Lynbrook replaces 'blighted' Capri Motor Inn 
Terry Gardner Jr., who served as captain in
Islip councilman collecting biographies of town veterans for journal
Three Herricks High School students, Leonardo Gomez, left,
School Notebook: Musicians named to national ensembles
Michael Keehner, a sophomore at Sayville High School,
Way to Go! Student extends kindness to Oxford teens
Didn’t find what you were looking for?