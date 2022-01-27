The Pavers Joint Apprenticeship Committee of Local 1010 of the Laborers’ International Union is offering applications for 10 skilled construction-craft laborer apprenticeships from Monday through Feb. 11, officials said.

Applications may be obtained from the Local 1010 office, 17-20 Whitestone Expressway, 3rd Floor, in Whitestone, Queens from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, excluding holidays. Only 100 forms will be distributed. Completed applications must be submitted in-person to the office no later than Feb. 14 at 1 p.m.

Applicants must be age 18 or older and pass a physical test requiring the use of a wheelbarrow loaded with 150 pounds, lifting a 90-pound cement bag and digging a one-square-foot hole to a depth of one foot and mix sand and cement as instructed. For more information, call 718-886-3310.