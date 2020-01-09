Northwell Health completes construction on Peconic Bay's $67.8M center

Northwell Health said Thursday it has completed construction of its $67.8 million center at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead.

The facility, which includes the Corey Critical Care Pavilion and Kanas Regional Heart Center, took three years to complete.

The critical care pavilion includes a rooftop helipad and a 16-bed intensive and cardiac care unit.

It is the new, expanded home of the Kanas Regional Heart Center, which includes two cardiac catheterization laboratories, an electrophysiology suite and recovery rooms.

In addition to the critical care and cardiology services, the building includes space to expand PBMC’s emergency department, which treated more than 38,000 patients in 2019.

Peconic Bay Medical Center joined Northwell Health in 2016. In the two years since its debut in 2017, PBMC’s cath lab has treated nearly 2,000 patients, including 85 with a severe form of a heart attack known as an ST-elevation myocardial infarction.

For those patients who require a more complex level of cardiac care, PBMC collaborates with the cardiothoracic team at Southside Hospital's Heart & Lung program in Bay Shore. If necessary, patients are transported via helicopter.

Separately, Peconic Bay Medical Center recently expanded its ambulatory care network into Cutchogue and will be adding a Greenport location later this year.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The unspecified donations from the Corey and Kanas families toward these facilities were part of a 2015 capital campaign to raise $28 million. More than $33 million has been raised to date, including nearly $600,000 donated by the almost 1,000 Peconic Bay Medical Center employees.

This fundraising effort is part of Northwell Health’s $1 billion campaign to raise money for capital projects, hospital improvements, clinical programs and research initiatives.

New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health, with 71,000 employees, is the largest private employer in the state.