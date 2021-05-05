TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Business

Peloton recalls treadmills after a child dies

Jen Van Santvoord rides her Peloton exercise bike

Jen Van Santvoord rides her Peloton exercise bike at her home on April 7 in San Anselmo, Calif. Credit: Getty Images/Ezra Shaw

By The Associated Press
Print

Peloton is recalling its treadmills after one child died and 29 other children suffered from cuts, broken bones and other injuries from being pulled under the rear of the treadmill.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said Wednesday that Peloton received 72 reports of adults, kids, pets or other items, such as exercise balls, being pulled under the treadmill.

The recall comes after the safety commission warned last month that people with children or pets to immediately stop using Peloton treadmills and posted a video on YouTube of a child being pulled under the treadmill.

Peloton is best known for its stationary bikes, but it introduced the treadmill about three years ago and now calls it the Tread+. It costs more than $4,200.

Those who own the treadmill can get a full from Peloton by Nov. 6, 2022.

By The Associated Press

More news

Baseball fans who have gotten their shots for
Vaccinated NY baseball fans to enjoy normal seating; Broadway returns in September, Cuomo says
Merrick-based New York American Water instituted a rate
Assembly passes bill to stop water-rate hikes, but state calls it 'illegal'
Bayman John Buczak unties his boat docked on
Town, baymen at odds over shellfish restoration plan
Long Island 2011 valedictorians share life lessons and
10 years ago, they were valedictorians. Where are they now?
A sunny day in Grant Park, Hewlett
Hewlett a hot real estate market, with good schools
Farrah Mozawalla, left, executive director of the Nassau
Curran urges Nassau to help with India COVID-19 crisis
Didn’t find what you were looking for?