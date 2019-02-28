J.C. Penney store in Lake Grove to close

The J.C. Penney store in Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove will close July 5, a company spokeswoman said.

The closure is part of the company's shutdown of 18 stores across the country following a weak holiday sales season for the retailer. Additionally, nine of the company's home and furniture stores will close in the fall, Sarah Holland, the J.C. Penney spokeswoman said.

"The Smith Haven location employs about 100 associates, many of whom are part-time," Holland said. "Eligible associates who do not transfer to another J.C. Penney location, will receive separation benefits, and all impacted associates may participate on-site in a free three-hour, career training class, which offers tips on resume writing, answering interview questions and more."

The 18 locations scheduled to close employ more than 1,000 associates, Holland said, adding that the company is in the process of identifying how many associates it can retain by transferring them to other locations.

The company reported that net income tumbled nearly 70 percent, and a key measure for financial health dropped 4 percent in the fourth quarter, the most crucial period of the year for retailers who bank on strong holiday sales.

The company did top expectations for the fourth quarter results and under new CEO Jill Soltau, the department store rid itself of unprofitable inventory and said it will have positive free cash flow this year.

Shares jumped more than 25 percent Thursday afternoon.

Soltau, who came on board in October, faces numerous challenges as the company tries to avoid the fate of Sears and other retailers that have filed for bankruptcy protection, or that have closed.

Under Soltau, jettisoned major appliances accounted for 2.7 percent of J.C. Penney's sales last year, but dragged on the company's operating profit. It is focusing instead on women's clothing, and goods for the home like towels and bedsheets, which carry higher profit margins. Furniture is still available, but only online.

That reverses the course followed by predecessor Marvin Ellison, who three years ago began selling major appliances again in an attempt to capitalize on problems at Sears.

In a conference call Thursday, Soltau said she has spent time with customers, suppliers and workers, and she's convinced the company can establish a path of "sustainable profit growth."

Changes will be swift, methodical and based on what customers want and expect from J.C. Penney, Soltau said. "This is not business as usual," she said during the conference call. "Our current reality is clear."

Department stores like J.C. Penney are trying to reinvent themselves in an era when Americans are buying more online, or turning to discounters like T.J. Maxx for clothing.

Bringing back shoppers is has proved exceedingly difficult, even for iconic brands. Momentum appears to be slowing at Macy's, which released fourth-quarter results this week. It reported weaker profit and total sales, as well as meager growth in sales at established stores, a key measure for a retailer's health.

Nordstrom posts earnings late Thursday and Kohl's reports next week.

Among the four stores, only Kohl's has seen its stock move higher over the past 12 months, but just barely. Shares of Sears and J.C. Penney are down more than 60 percent in the past year.

And the path back to prosperity appears especially tenuous for J.C. Penney. It is trying to claw its way back after a disastrous reinvention plan in 2012 by its former CEO Ron Johnson, who dramatically cut back on promotions and brought in new brands to attract young shoppers.

"The central problem for [J.C. Penney] is that it no longer gives shoppers reasons to visit stores and to make purchases," said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail. "In other words, it has lost sight of why it exists. This is evident across both stores and online where a hodgepodge of products are thrown together in a seemingly random fashion."

Saunders lauded Soltau's leadership so far, saying J.C. Penney's travails predate her. But he said time is limited.

J.C. Penney posted net income of $75 million, or 24 cents per share, for the quarter. That compares with $242 million, or 77 cents per share, a year ago. Adjusted per share was 18 cents per share, 7 cents better than analyst had projected, according to a survey by FactSet. Revenue including credit income, fell more than 8 percent, to $3.78 billion, but that was also better than expected.

Even though profit and sales fell, investors were elated that it wasn't worse.

With Tory N. Parrish and Daysi Calavia-Robertson