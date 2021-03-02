Suffolk County officials approved $2 million in tax breaks for a wholesale distributor of perfume and beauty products but not before warning the owner to pay overtime to employees.

The board of the county’s Industrial Development Agency questioned a real estate attorney for Perfume Worldwide Inc. about a 2017 federal lawsuit that alleges workers are owed overtime because they weren’t paid for a 20-minute break each day. The suit has been settled but a federal judge has yet to approve the terms, which include funding backpay for about 80 workers.

The suit was raised at last week’s IDA meeting because its existence wasn’t known by the board when it unanimously approved tax aid in January for Perfume Worldwide’s $30 million plan to purchase and upgrade a Melville warehouse. The company has been renting the building since 2019.

Andrew D. Presberg, the company’s real estate attorney, said he wasn’t required to disclose the overtime-pay suit in the application for IDA aid, though it was mentioned in a footnote to the accompanying financial statement for the company. IDA officials became aware of the suit from Newsday.

Presberg said last week, "The company believed what it was doing was absolutely proper" in not paying workers for their breaks. "They had the advice of counsel," he added, referring to another attorney.

IDA secretary Sondra Cochran, who also is executive director of the Wyandanch Community Development Corp., asked if Perfume Worldwide is now paying employees for the work breaks.

"They are paying them now for the break period," Presberg said.

Cochran replied, "That would be smart."

She was among four board members who expressed concern about the pay dispute.

"You have to understand our circumstance here," said IDA treasurer and businessman Anthony Giordano. "From a [public] perception standpoint…here we are giving tax breaks to companies that may be hurting an employee, although it may be legal to cut [employees’ pay]."

Presberg said Perfume Worldwide’s pay policy "has changed" and that a similar dispute in the future is unlikely.

Jacques Catafago, the company’s attorney in the overtime-pay case, told Newsday, "I can assure you that [the company] is fully compliant" with federal wage laws.

Perfume Worldwide employees earn, on average, $46,664 per year, records show.

Last week, the IDA board voted unanimously to grant final approval for the tax incentives, which include $1.1 million off property taxes on the warehouse at 135 Spagnoli Rd., or a 29% savings over 15 years.

In return, Perfume Worldwide will add 50 people to its work force of 68 in Melville. The company also has an operation in Ronkonkoma, where 357 people work.

In January, Perfume Worldwide CEO and co-owner Piyush Golia said without the tax breaks he would be forced to combine his two local facilities in another state, possibly New Jersey or North Carolina.

The company fills customer orders for Bloomingdale’s, CVS, Macy’s, Nordstrom, Sephora, Walmart and other major retailers. Its revenue has grown from $10 million in 2010 to $200 million in 2019.