Two new stores are opening soon in Shirley — one will cater to homeowners and the other will focus on furry clientele.

Curtains & Home will open in South Port Shopping Center, at 999 Montauk Hwy., in late March.

The Levittown-based retailer will open its third location in a 5,500-square-foot space vacated last year by Payless ShoeSource, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February 2019 and closed its remaining 2,100 stores.

With two existing stores in Levittown and Commack, Curtains & Home sells ready-made and custom curtains, draperies and accessories. There is also a bath shop that sells shower curtains and bathroom accessories, and a reupholstery shop that does work on furniture and window treatments.

“If you want something custom made, we can make anything,” said owner Steven Gnessin, of Jericho, 67, who said the retailer’s wide selection and competitive pricing set it apart from discount chains and department stores.

Gnessin’s father, Seymour, founded the business in 1963 in Brentwood, though that location has since closed, he said. Seymour Gnessin died in 1973.

Gnessin decided to open the chain’s third store in Shirley because of its growing population of new homeowners, he said.

“People are moving eastward. Lots of building construction going on,” he said.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Also, opening in South Port Shopping Center, at the end of this month, is Pets Warehouse, said Ken Simon, vice president of New Jersey-based Heidenberg Properties Group, which manages the center.

The pet supply retailer will occupy a 6,500-square-foot space in the shopping center, he said.

The space Pets Warehouse is taking was vacated by Petland Discounts, a Brentwood-based pet and pet supply chain that closed all 78 stores, including seven on Long Island, last year after its founder died.

Pets Warehouse has six existing stores on Long Island — in Lindenhurst, Bohemia, Setauket, Carle Place, Patchogue and Selden. The company was founded in 1974, according to its website.

The retailer sells pet food, clothing, collars, furniture, grooming accessories, carriers and other products for animals.

Retail Roundup is a column about major retail news on Long Island — store openings, closings, expansions, acquisitions, etc. — that is published online and in the Monday paper. To read more of these columns, click here. If you have news to share, please send an email to Newsday reporter Tory N. Parrish at tory.parrish@newsday.com.