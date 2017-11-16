Professional Physical Therapy, a Uniondale-based operator of physical therapy centers throughout the Northeast, has been approved for tax benefits for its planned corporate relocation to Melville by the Suffolk County Industrial Development Agency.

Professional, which now has its corporate office in Uniondale and its billing office in Whitestone, plans to invest $3.7 million to consolidate the two operations into one 33,000- to 42,000-square-foot space it will renovate at 320 S. Service Rd., a 65,000-square-foot office building in Melville. The relocation will bring 131 employees to Suffolk, and the company said it will hire an additional 60 employees over the next two years.

The company, which operated 17 outpatient physical and hand therapy centers in 2012, now operates 147 in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. It has a total of 1,703 employees across its locations.

The IDA approved the company for a sales tax exemption of up to $260,040 on the purchase of renovation materials and office fixtures, and a 15-year property tax deal that reduces its tax bill by 50 percent for year one, with increases of 3 percent in each of the remaining years. Total property tax savings are estimated at $651,916 if the company occupies 42,000 square feet of space.