Business

Deer Park maker of pizza shells and flatbread plans $2 million upgrade

Ultra Thin, a maker of thin pizza shells

Ultra Thin, a maker of thin pizza shells and flat-breads, plans a $2 million upgrade to its Deer Park factory. Credit: Google maps

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
A maker of pizza shells and flatbreads was awarded low-cost electricity on Wednesday to support $2 million worth of improvements to its Deer Park factory, officials said.

The Ultra-Thin Pizza Shells & Flatbreads Co. secured 120 kilowatts for seven years under the state Power Authority’s ReCharge NY program. In return, the company will retain 23 jobs and install new ovens, freezers, conveyers and ventilation equipment.

Ultra-Thin Pizza was among four local companies to have their power applications approved by the authority’s board of trustees at a meeting in White Plains.

Other recipients include Crescent Duck Farm Inc. in Aquebogue, the last duck farm on Long Island, and Great South Bay Brewery Corp. in Bay Shore. 

Ultra-Thin Pizza was founded in 1996 by Doug Bronsky and Cherise Kramer based on recipes from Bronsky’s grandfather, Joseph Salamone. Ultra-Thin Pizza makes pizza shells and flatbreads for restaurants and food service companies, such as Dot Foods, DiCarlo Food Service and Sysco.

Ultra-Thin Pizza has a sister company, Douglas Crafted Foods, which develops products for restaurants such as a vegetable and cheese appetizer, called Veggie Bursts.

The ReCharge NY electricity is produced by dams near Niagara Falls and along the St. Lawrence River upstate, not by plants burning fossil fuels, according to Authority CEO Gil C. Quiniones.

Among the latest power recipients on Long Island, WHTB Glass LLC was allocated the most power: 2,460 kilowatts for a new factory in Shirley. The company also is creating the most jobs, 34, and investing the most in its operations, $10.5 million for equipment.

A thousand kilowatts can power between 800 and 1,000 homes.

WHTB is part of Beijing Wuhuatianbao Glass Co. Ltd., China’s largest fabricator of glass for building exteriors and interiors. The Shirley plant is the company’s first in the United States and now employs 16 people.

WHTB was granted a previous power allocation in late 2016 but didn’t finalize its contract because plans for the Shirley plant were in flux, said authority spokesman Paul DeMichele.

“These low-cost power allocations to companies on Long Island help to ensure the sustained economic health for the region,” Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday. He added that the ReCharge program was started in 2012 "and nowhere has it been more effective than on Long Island, where it is currently linked to more than 75,000 jobs at nearly 200 enterprises, more than any other region in the state.”

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

