Travel agency hit with lawsuit over spring break trip

A Plainview travel agency, whose website promotes spring-break trips to Mexico where college students can "party like a rock star," made "false and deceptive promises," failing to deliver vacations and refusing refunds to seven Long Islanders and nine other students, a $250,000 lawsuit says.

The lawsuit, filed last week in state Supreme Court in Mineola, alleged that Xtreme Brands LLC, doing business as Xtreme Trips, promised trips to Puerto Vallarta featuring "luxury hotels, private villas, beach parties, all-night dance clubs and music festivals."

In reality, the lawsuit said, "trips were abruptly cancelled" and the students were charged "without ever receiving any good or services" or getting refunds.

Peter Thomas, a Forest Hills attorney who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the students, said in a telephone interview that on Monday a process server found the travel company had vacated its offices at 1 DuPont St., Plainview.

Also named in the lawsuit were Mark Tobin of Huntington and Alex Goldstein of Dix Hills, described by Thomas as officers or directors of the company.

In a telephone interview Tobin declined to provide his title with the company or respond to the lawsuit's allegations until his lawyers had reviewed it.

"There's no reason for a lawsuit," he said. "We're completely unaware of it."

Alex Goldstein said he was unavailable to talk and did not respond immediately to an email.

The lawsuit seeks compensatory damages of $65,406 plus interest, punitive damages and attorneys' fees.

As of Tuesday, the website of Xtreme Trips, xtremetrips.com, continued to advertise Puerto Vallarta 2020 spring-break trips.

"Create the perfect spring break Xperience with roundtrip private charters, luxury 5-or-7 night stays at Xclusive hotels, all-inclusive food and drink options, and the wildest parties!," the website said.

The website includes slow-motion video of young adults dancing, drinking and carousing.

Thomas said he found the plaintiffs when disgruntled customers of the travel agency joined together on a Facebook page.

Four of the plaintiffs are students from Nassau County, and three are from Suffolk. The non-Long Island students came from Westchester County, Manhattan, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Florida.

One plaintiff, Zachary Snitofsky of Dix Hills, said in a phone interview that after a few students backed out of the trip to Puerto Vallarta, the travel agency canceled his vacation entirely but refused to return the money, citing a no-refund policy.

"I understand they have a no-refund policy, but they canceled," said Snitofsky, a sophomore at the University of Maryland.