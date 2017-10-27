Shares of Planet Payment Inc. climbed 17 percent Friday afternoon after the Long Beach-based processor of credit card transactions announced that it had agreed to be acquired by Fintrax Group, based in Galway, Ireland.
In a joint news release after Thursday’s market close, the companies said that Planet Payment’s board of directors has unanimously approved the acquisition for $4.50 per share...
Continue Reading
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.