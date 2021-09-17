TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Plasterers' union is recruiting for an apprentice

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
The Northeast Council of the Operative Plasterers’ and Cement Masons union will begin taking applications on Monday for one plasterer apprenticeship, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at 150-50 14th Rd. in Whitestone, Queens, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays until Oct. 1 or until 100 forms are distributed, whichever comes first. The form must be completed at the office.

Applicants should be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work and pass a drug test and have reliable transportation.

More information is available by calling 718-357-3750.

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

