Plasterers' union is recruiting for an apprentice
The Northeast Council of the Operative Plasterers’ and Cement Masons union will begin taking applications on Monday for one plasterer apprenticeship, officials said.
Applications can be obtained at 150-50 14th Rd. in Whitestone, Queens, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays until Oct. 1 or until 100 forms are distributed, whichever comes first. The form must be completed at the office.
Applicants should be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work and pass a drug test and have reliable transportation.
More information is available by calling 718-357-3750.