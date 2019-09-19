A dozen apprenticeships available, officials say

The Northeast District Council of the Operative Plasterers’ and Cement Masons’ International Association Apprenticeship Fund will begin taking applications on Monday for 12 cement finisher/mason apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at 150-50 14th Rd. in Whitestone, Queens, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays until Oct. 4 or until 100 forms are distributed, whichever comes first.

Applicants should be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do cement mason work, pass a drug test and have reliable transportation.

More information is available at 718-357-3750.