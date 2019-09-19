TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Morning
SEARCH
47° Good Morning
Business

A dozen apprenticeships available, officials say

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

The Northeast District Council of the Operative Plasterers’ and Cement Masons’ International Association Apprenticeship Fund will begin taking applications on Monday for 12 cement finisher/mason apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at 150-50 14th Rd. in Whitestone, Queens, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays until Oct. 4 or until 100 forms are distributed, whichever comes first.

Applicants should be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do cement mason work, pass a drug test and have reliable transportation.

More information is available at 718-357-3750.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Suffolk County officials say the old Violet's Cove County developing plan to revive Mastic Beach marina
Liran Hirschkorn sells decanters and onesies as a LI firms reveal the good, bad and ugly of selling on Amazon
Premier Fixtures, located at 400 Oser Ave. in Filings: Suffolk firm lays off 340, including 44 on LI
Brookhaven is considering joining a state program to Town eyes plan to lower residents' energy bills
Ken Becker, 71, of Garden City, as grand LI homecoming king from '66 never left his school
Khaleem -- the brother of Khassen Morris -- 'Justice for Kha': Hundreds attend vigil for Oceanside teen
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search