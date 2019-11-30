TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Plasterers' union seeks 10 apprentices

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
The Northeast District Council of the Operative Plasterers’ and Cement Masons International Association Apprenticeship Fund will begin taking applications on Monday for 10 plasterer apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at 150-50 14th Rd. in Whitestone, Queens, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays through Dec. 13 or until 100 forms are distributed, whichever comes first.

Applicants should be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent and be physically able to do plasterer work.

More information is available by calling 718-357-3750.

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

