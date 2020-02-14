25 plumber apprenticeships available

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 200 of the plumbers’ union will begin taking applications on Tuesday for 25 plumber apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at the union's office, 375 Central Ave. in Bohemia, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, except on legal holidays, through March 2. The form must be received by March 13 via certified mail.

Applicants should be 18 or older, live on Long Island, have a high school diploma or its equivalent and have completed one year of high school algebra, be able to physically do the work, pass aptitude and drug tests, have a driver's license and buy instruction materials costing an average of $200 per year.

For more information, call 631-567-3083.