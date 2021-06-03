TODAY'S PAPER
Union to take applications for two plumber apprentices

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 355 of the United Service Workers union will begin taking applications Monday for two plumber apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at the union's training center, 267 Knickerbocker Ave. in Bohemia, from 2 to 6 p.m., on weekdays through June 18. The form must be filled out at the center.

Applicants should be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, pass a drug test, be able to read, hear and understand instructions and have reliable transportation.

For more information, call 631-589-5880.

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

