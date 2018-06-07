The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 1 of the Plumbers Union will begin taking applications on Monday for 100 plumber apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at the Local 1 Training Center, 37-11 47th Ave. in Long Island City, Queens, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through June 22 or until 1,000 forms are distributed, whichever comes first. Only one application will be issued per person and valid identification must be presented.

Applications must be returned in person to the training center from July 27 through Aug. 2, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 3 p.m. A $25 fee paid by money order is required.

Applicants must be 18 or older, provide proof of completion of high school or its equivalent and satisfactory scores on math courses, pass drug and aptitude tests, be legally able to work in the United States and participate in an interview.

More information is available by calling 718-752-9630.