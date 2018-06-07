TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Morning
59° Good Morning
Business

Plumbers union taking applications for 100 apprentices

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 1 of the Plumbers Union will begin taking applications on Monday for 100 plumber apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at the Local 1 Training Center, 37-11 47th Ave. in Long Island City, Queens, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays through June 22 or until 1,000 forms are distributed, whichever comes first. Only one application will be issued per person and valid identification must be presented.

Applications must be returned in person to the training center from July 27 through Aug. 2, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 3 p.m. A $25 fee paid by money order is required.

Applicants must be 18 or older, provide proof of completion of high school or its equivalent and satisfactory scores on math courses, pass drug and aptitude tests, be legally able to work in the United States and participate in an interview.

More information is available by calling 718-752-9630.

Headshot

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

More news

A Suffolk County police car apparently collided with Cops: Drug suspect fled in stolen vehicle
Pan-seared scallops with pancetta in a chickpea gazpacho Michelin-starred chef to cook at LI eatery
While many of their classmates at Holbrook Road How should LI teachers be evaluated?
Sixth Precinct detectives had asked for the public's Cops: 2 found dead believed to be LI dad, missing son
Firefighters respond to a blaze in a scrapyard LIRR: Service on 2 lines resumes amid nearby fire
Hempstead Police Chief Michael McGowan walks with his Village police chiefs to be sworn in