New Hyde Park-based PM Pediatrics has opened its ninth location in Maryland.

The new pediatric urgent care facility is in Parkville, a suburb of Baltimore, the urgent care group said Monday.

PM Pediatrics said it plans to add a 10th Maryland location, but didn't specify when that location would open.

PM Pediatrics has been in expansion mode, having opened 10 locations in the year and six since May. It has 59 centers nationwide, eight of which are on Long Island.

The first PM Pediatrics opened in Syosset in 2005.