PM Pediatrics opens third urgent care facility in Texas

Steven Katz, co-founder of PM Pediatrics, seen in

Steven Katz, co-founder of PM Pediatrics, seen in the company's facility in Manhasset on July 18. Photo Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
New Hyde Park-based PM Pediatrics said Thursday it has opened a third location in Texas.

The new urgent care facility is in the community of Flower Mound, which is about 30 miles northwest of Dallas.

All three locations in the state are operated as a joint venture with Children's Health, a Dallas-based pediatric group. 

The facilities operate under the name Children's Health PM Urgent Care.

Children’s Health PM Urgent Care said it plans to open additional urgent care practices in Texas in 2019. 

"The need for pediatric urgent care in this growing part of Texas is evident by how quickly the community has embraced our additional practices that opened in 2018 and earlier this year,” said Steve Katz, co-founder of PM Pediatrics.

PM Pediatrics is in expansion mode nationwide. The pediatric urgent care group has more than 40 locations and expects to open another 12 to 15 locations by the end of 2019, the company said. 

PM Pediatrics operates eight locations on Long Island, including its original location in Syosset.

David Reich-Hale reports on banking, the business of health care and other topics. He joined Newsday in 2014. He has also worked at American Banker and the New Haven Register. He is from Trumbull, Connecticut.

