Steven Katz, left, and Dr. Jeffrey Schor of PM Pediatrics at their clinic in Manhasset on July 18. PM Pediatrics operates 54 locations nationwide, including eight on Long Island. Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang

New Hyde Park-based PM Pediatrics said Wednesday it has opened a fourth location in Texas.

The new urgent care facility is in the community of Richardson, a suburb of Dallas.

All four locations in the state are operated as a joint venture with Children's Health, a Dallas-based pediatric health system. 

The facilities operate under the name Children's Health PM Urgent Care.

Children’s Health PM Urgent Care and PM Pediatrics said they plan to open additional urgent care practices in Texas in 2020.

“The need for pediatric urgent care in this growing part of Texas is evident by how quickly the community has embraced our additional practices that opened in the last two years,” said Steve Katz, co-founder of PM Pediatrics. “We saw over 13,000 children and young adults in 2019 [in Texas] and this year expect to see close to 30,000. Alongside Children’s Health, we look forward to providing our unparalleled specialized care to the families in the Richardson area.” 

PM Pediatrics operates 54 locations nationwide, including eight on Long Island.

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com

David Reich-Hale reports on the business of health care, banking and other topics. He joined Newsday in 2014. He has also worked at American Banker and the New Haven Register. He is from Trumbull, Connecticut.

