Business

N.J.-based Mr. John expands on LI in deal with Bay Shore firm

Companies have provided toilets for sites ranging from the World Trade Center after 9/11 to the Second Avenue subway construction.

Mr. John sanitation units atop 1 World Trade

Mr. John sanitation units atop 1 World Trade Center during construction. Photo Credit: Mr. John

By James T. Madore
Mr. John is joining forces with Little John.

The New Jersey-based parent of Mr. John, a provider of portable toilets, has purchased Aparos Little John Inc. of Bay Shore for an undisclosed amount, officials announced Thursday. Mr. John is owned by Russell Reid Waste Management/Mr. John, which has its headquarters in Keasbey, New Jersey.

The transaction will add a handful of Aparos employees to Mr. John’s payroll of about 300 people. One of Mr. John’s six service centers and warehouses is on Muncy Avenue in Lindenhurst.

The addition of Aparos’ 1,350 customers on Long Island and in New York City and inventory of portable toilets will ensure Mr. John is “the only company our customers call as long as nature keeps calling,” Gary Weiner, president of Mr. John, said in a statement.

Mr. John has nearly 7,000 customers on Long Island and in New York City, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware.

A spokesman said on Thursday that Aparos founder and owner Angelo Aparo plans to retire. His daughter, Lisa, will remain with Mr. John as an integration specialist.

She said in a statement the deal brings together two family-run businesses with decades of experience. Mr. John was founded in 1964 and Aparos in 1984.

The companies together supply temporary restrooms to more than 4,300 customers in the metro area for fairs, sporting events, weddings and construction sites. Mr. John supplied the new Second Avenue subway building site in Manhattan, the World Trade Center recovery operation after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, and hundreds of homes after 2012’s superstorm Sandy.

Some Mr. John employees are represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters union.

Russell Reid and Aparos, private companies, do not disclose their yearly sales. Russell Reid was among family businesses with over $10 million in annual sales honored last month by Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey. Aparos had estimated sales of $1.6 million last year, according to the financial data provider Dun & Bradstreet Inc.

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business.

