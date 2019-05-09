TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Evening
SEARCH
54° Good Evening
Business

Cedarhurst real estate investment trust seeks to raise $100 million in IPO

Postal Realty Trust, which owns and manages properties leased to the U.S. Postal Service, is expected to issue 5 million shares priced at $19 to $21 per share on Friday, an SEC filing shows.

Postal Realty Trust is expected to sell stock

Postal Realty Trust is expected to sell stock in an initial public offering on Friday. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Solidago

By Daysi Calavia-Robertson daysi.calavia-robertson@newsday.com @Daysi_CL
Print

Postal Realty Trust of Cedarhurst is expected to go public on Friday. The real estate investment trust is seeking to raise $100 million through the sale of 5 million shares, according to a securities filing. 

The company, founded in November, filed preliminary documents for an initial public offering, according to Securities and Exchange Commission records. 

Postal Realty Trust owns and manages properties leased to the U.S. Postal Service. Many of the post office properties owned by the business are in Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Texas, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arkansas and Massachusetts. 

"Upon completion of this offering ... we will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 40 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS," the company said in a statement.

Postal Realty Trust listed a possible reduction of USPS' workforce as a business risk, stating that the postal service's need to streamline its operations in response to declining mail volume may result in significant costs, according to records filed by the company. 

Real estate investment trusts, or REITs, must return a majority of their profits to investors. 

Andrew Spodek, CEO and board member of Postal Realty Trust, is also on the board of directors of the Association of United States Postal Lessors, a lobbying group based in Scottsdale, Arizona.  He did not return calls seeking comment. 

Postal Realty's shares would be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trade under ticker symbol PSTL. The stock is expected to be priced at $19 to $21 per share, the filing shows. 

Postal Realty had revenue of $7.7 million and posted a profit of $1.1 million in the past 12 months, the company reported in the filing.

IPO proceeds would be used to acquire properties, repay mortgage debt, pay distributions, finance operations and make further acquisitions, according to the filing. 

Headshot of Newsday employee Daysi Calavia-Robertson on June

Daysi Calavia-Robertson is a business reporter who covers agriculture, retail, travel and tourism, and special interest topics. She has covered lifestyle and entertainment, on-camera.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

The recalled Mecox Sunrise raw milk cheese from Possible listeria prompts LI farm's cheese recall
Images released by police show the area on Reward offered in $66G parkland damage
A parcel on Deer Park Avenue in North Developer changes plans after resident outcry 
Kraft's new promotion will pay up to $100 Kraft to pay $100 for Mother's Day baby-sitter
Billy Joel performs before a sellout crowd at Dobie: LI once had a different view on rock and roll
Mary Langhorn in Virginia last year. She died Mother of Vietnam Medal of Honor awardee dies