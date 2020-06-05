Legislation giving small-business owners more options in how they use Paycheck Protection Program loans was signed into law by President Donald Trump on Friday.

The bill, which passed Congress with only one “nay” vote, extends from eight weeks to 24 weeks the amount of time available for borrowers to use the coronavirus-relief loans.

The legislation also extends the deadline to rehire laid-off and furloughed employees and still qualify for loan forgiveness from June 30 to Dec. 31.

The bill reduces from 75% to 60% the amount of PPP money that must be spent on payroll expenses for the loan to be forgiven completely. Forty percent can be used for rent, utilities and mortgage payments.

Borrowers who don’t have their entire loan forgiven now have five years to repay with 1% interest, instead of two years.

The Senate gave final passage to the bill on Wednesday. It came in response to small-business owners on Long Island and elsewhere saying they needed to use the PPP funds when they reopen and have more flexibility on loan forgiveness.

More than 290,450 PPP loans totaling $37 billion were made to New York State borrowers as of May 30, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration. Data for Long Island isn't yet available.

The loans from banks and other private lenders are federally guaranteed and are for up to $10 million per applicant. Newsday has received a $10 million loan.