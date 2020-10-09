The U.S. Small Business Administration has started forgiving PPP loans of all amounts and cut the number of pages on the forgiveness application for small loans, officials announced Friday.

The agency began approving applications for the forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program loans and making payments to banks and other lenders on behalf of the affected borrowers on Oct. 2, said SBA administrator Jovita Carranza.

Loans may be completely forgiven if the borrower abided by the employment and spending requirements of the PPP, the federal government’s flagship coronavirus-relief program for businesses and nonprofits begun in April. Loans are repaid by the Department of Treasury.

With PPP loans that aren’t fully forgiven, the borrower pays 1% interest and has five years to pay back the lender.

Carranza also said SBA has again streamlined the forgiveness application for those with PPP loans of $50,000 or less. The new form, 3508S, is two pages, down from the three-page 3508EZ, which was introduced in June.

The new form may be found at nwsdy.li/PPPloan.

"The new form introduced today demonstrates our relentless commitment to using every tool in our toolbelt to help small businesses and the banks that have participated in this program," Carranza said.