Recent changes to Paycheck Protection Program loans and how to apply for a second PPP loan are the subject of a free webinar on Friday at 1 p.m. for local small businesses and nonprofits.

Six business groups are sponsoring the virtual presentation by Neil Seiden, president of the financial advisory firm Asset Enhancement Solutions LLC in Uniondale. The firm said it helped 800 borrowers secure PPP loans nationwide during the program's first phase, between April 4 and Aug. 8.

To register for Friday's event go to nwsdy.li/PPPwebinar.

Eric Alexander, founder of event sponsor, Long Island Main Street Alliance, said time has been set aside for audience questions.

"Lack of community outreach on the original PPP was a big problem and primarily impacted minority- and working-class communities," he said. "Sessions like this by co-sponsoring organizations helped close the gap" between who secured loans.