With less than four hours before Tuesday's midnight deadline for PPP loan applications to end, the U.S. Senate passed legislation extending the program until Aug. 8.

The surprise vote, which was unanimous, is the first step toward reopening the Paycheck Protection Program. The House of Representatives could vote before adjourning for the July 4th holiday and then President Donald Trump would have to decide whether to sign the bill into law.

More than $130 billion in federal guarantees for PPP loans are still available for use by small businesses and nonprofits as of Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration, which runs the program.

More than 4.8 million loans have been made by banks and other private lenders, totaling $520.6 billion, as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The program started on April 3.

“The resources are there, the need is there, we just need to change the date,” Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Maryland) said in bringing the bill to the Senate floor and asking for its unanimous consent.

The Senate action surprised many, including some senators, because the legislation wasn’t scheduled for a vote, said two Senate staffers who requested anonymity on Wednesday because they weren’t authorized to speak about the matter.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday, "We had to force our Republican colleagues to act on this very simple and noncontroversial extension — a date change — to help small businesses across New York and Long Island, particularly underserved businesses who had trouble accessing the PPP program in its early days. ... I would’ve hoped that our two parties could have worked this out before last night, as a small part of much broader legislation to address the many challenges posed by COVID-19, rather than forcing Republicans to act," he said on the Senate floor.

This isn't the first time that the PPP has lapsed. The loan program ran out of money after its first two weeks and borrowers waited 10 days while Congress and Trump approved more funding. The program resumed on April 27.

The Senate bill only extends the program's deadline; it doesn’t address the wishes of some borrowers for a second loan or better loan terms.

Among the program's loan recipients, the industries receiving the most funds, more than 12% each, were health care/social assistance, professional/scientific/technical services and construction, according to SBA.

In New York State, more than 316,800 PPP loans have been made, totaling $38.1 billion as of Saturday. SBA hasn't provided data for Long Island, but regional administrator Steve Bulger said Monday that "both Nassau and Suffolk counties represent a good number of the New York" loans.

The federally guaranteed loans are for up to $10 million with an interest rate of 1% and a five-year term. The loans may be forgiven in some cases. Newsday received a $10 million loan.