Premier Fixtures LLC, a Hauppauge-based manufacturer of customized merchandising displays and fixtures for national food service and hospitality brands, abruptly closed its doors last week, laying off 44 employees locally, according to state filings.

Premier Fixtures, parent company of PremierXD, according to the company’s website, filed a WARN notice with the state Labor Department on Sept. 11 saying the company would close its 400 Oser Ave. location that same day. In addition to the Long Island layoffs, the company has laid off a total of 296 employees between its Virginia and Washington state operations, according to layoff notices filed in those states.

Officials with the company did not respond to phone calls and emails seeking comment.

The state posted Premier Fixture’s notice on its website Tuesday.

WARN, the state Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, requires that companies with at least 50 full-time employees file a notice of a mass layoff or a closing 90 days in advance.

The company laid off 106 employees in Everett, Washington, and 190 employees in Henrico County, Virigina, just outside of Richmond, according to WARN notices in each state.

Reports from Richmond, Virginia, CBS affiliate WTVR said the company had abruptly closed three plants last week without notifying employees in advance.

In a letter sent to the Virginia Employment Commission, the company said that employees were not given advanced notification of the Sept. 11 closure because the company was “actively seeking capital and financing through various means,” until the closure, WTVR reported.