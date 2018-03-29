A manufacturer of baby wipes, diapers and feminine hygiene products is growing so fast that it wants to enlarge a Hauppauge building purchased less than two years ago, executives said.

Premier Care Industries Inc. plans to construct a 30,000-square-foot addition to 150 Marcus Blvd., which now is 81,000 square feet. The new space will be used for warehousing and distribution.

The $2.6 million project received $537,100 in tax breaks on Thursday from the Suffolk County Industrial Development Agency, including $377,900 off property taxes over 10 years.

In return, Premier will add 35 people to its payroll of 107 by 2020. Records show employees earn, on average, $37,500 excluding health insurance and retirement benefits.

“We’ve managed to double both our revenue and number of employees” since 2016, said Matthew Neman, Premier’s chief operating officer and son of founder Ouri Neman.

The IDA helped the family-owned company purchase and renovate 150 Marcus Blvd., awarding in 2016 up to $590,000 in tax breaks over 10 years. The company has already surpassed its commitment to create 20 jobs within two years.

Premier also secured a $3 million loan from the state Job Development Authority to buy the building, which once housed Audiovox, a maker of sterios and other electronics.

In 2016, Premier predicted to the IDA its annual sales would total $4 million by the end of this year.

Matthew Neman said the company had considered expanding in Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Georgia, which offer far lower operating costs than Long Island.

Premier was started more than 20 years ago in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, to make and sell feminine maxi pads and liners under the Bodyform and Sanitex brand names and store brands. In 2003, Flush-a-Way biodegradable panty liners and sanitary napkins were introduced.

In recent years the company added baby wipes and diapers for children and adults to its product roster.

By the time Premier opened a U.S. sales and distribution center on Long Island in 2006, the company had outsourced manufacturing to Asia. It resumed production of sanitary wipes in Hauppauge when Ouri Neman's sons, Matthew and Michael, finished college and joined him in the business.

IDA executive director Anthony J. Catapano said, “Local manufacturers like Premier Care Industries are competing with companies across the globe, and this approval of IDA incentives will allow them to remain competitive.”