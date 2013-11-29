Deadline Solutions, Inc. Launches Amazon Store with the WVS (r) Branded LogTag(r) Temperature Data Recorder

Available now through Amazon, the WVS (Wireless Validation System) TRIX-8 temperature data recorder is a companion device to the WVS software that allows users to log and report on environmental conditions.

DSI(Deadline Solutions, Inc.) has opened an Amazon web store to sell their WVS branded LogTag TRIX-8 Temperature data recorder. The site also has the USB reader and several packages available. These products along with the free WVS application available at the DSI web site (http://www.DeadlineSolutions.com) have several applications including temperature validation studies and cold chain monitoring.

DSI announced the release of WVS(Wireless Validation System) in August of 2013. The WVS system uses the up to 64 WVS data recorders to monitor environmental conditions for equipment validation or even cold chain tracking. To protect the privacy of WVS users, DSI does not require any user information for the download. The software is fully functional with banner ads to help support development. In the coming year, DSI is releasing other WVS product options including a version of WVS with cloud data synchronization.

With WVS Cloud functionality, users can program, read and report on the LogTag recorders from PCs all over the world linked via the internet. The cloud based WVS will be a great Cold Chain solution for the shipping and transport industries. For the pharmaceutical industry, DSI will have available a complete set of validation documentation to support GMP and 21 CFR Part 11 by the end of 2013. The validation package includes specification and qualification documentation. DSI also offers complete validation services and WVS study services.

About Deadline Solutions, Inc.

Located in Syracuse, NY, Deadline Solutions, Inc. provides automation (DSC, PLC, SCADA) services, validation (21 CFR Part 11, cGMP Commissioning, Qualification, etc.) services, and custom software solutions to small and large companies. For engineering services DSI’s team of engineers have experience with a wide range of platforms and standards like ABB and DeltaV Distributed Control systems(DCS), GE, Allen Bradley, Rockwell PLC/SCADA systems and many more. For validation needs, the DSI validation team executes a wide range of commissioning, acceptance test, installation, operational, and performance protocols. DSI also integrates mobile devices such as iPhone, Android and BlackBerry, offers data analysis and reporting solutions for Oracle, SQL Server, MVC, SharePoint, Crystal Reports, InfoBatch and others. LogTag® is a registered trademark of LogTag Recorders Limited.

WVS® is a registered trademark of Deadline Solutions, Inc.

Amazon, Kindle, Kindle Fire, the Amazon Kindle logo and the Kindle Fire logo are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

