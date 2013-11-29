Jamie Piotti, Owner, CEO, President and Evans Newton Incorporated Awarded Lifetime Achievement Company of the Year

ENI, guided by Jamie Piotti, is a company of people committed to promoting student success, increasing teacher effectiveness, enhancing administrator leadership skills, and promoting parental involvement.

Jamie Piotti, Owner, CEO, President and her company, Evans Newton Incorporated (ENI), have been awarded the Lifetime Achievement Company of the Year Award by the Successful Women Owner’s Network (SWON), which is administered by Republic Media Custom Publishing & Magazine. In the communication to Piotti, Republic Media stated, “Congratulations! Evans Newton, Inc. and Jamie Piotti for the very impressive work you have done.”

Piotti will be recognized and featured in a special section inside The Arizona Republic in December 2013. She has also been invited to attend an event honoring all women in SWON in December at the Sanctuary Resort at Camelback Mountain in Phoenix, AZ.

Twenty five years ago, Jamie Piotti assumed leadership and soon afterwards purchased ENI. Under her guidance, ENI has developed and expanded its products and services to fulfill the needs of the ever-evolving school achievement and educator effectiveness requirements, focusing on school transformation and sustainable school improvement. ENI is one of the largest female-owned companies in Arizona (ranked 16th in the Phoenix Business Journal 2011 and 25th in 2012).

Besides leading a highly successful company, Piotti is an entrepreneur at heart. Piotti believes in running ENI in a morally and ethically sound way and in giving back to make a difference in the world. She has written about this in her soon-to-be published book, Soulful... How to Build a Successful Company, Help Others and Live a Life with Purpose. She is also the owner and landlord of a 33,000 square-foot office building located in the Scottsdale Airpark, and she is the founder and president of a non-profit organization, Foundation for Educational Opportunity, which has funded over $85K in college scholarships to deserving students.

“Receiving this award and recognition for ENI and myself is very overwhelming and humbling. I am so grateful to my mentors, employees, friends and family for the support they have given me and Evans Newton Incorporated through the years. This is quite an honor!” said Piotti.

About Evans Newton Incorporated

Evans Newton Incorporated (ENI) is a company of educators who are experts in school transformation. Since 1973, ENI has partnered with K–12 schools, districts, and state departments of education to create dramatic improvements in student performance. Through a highly collaborative process of goal-setting, standards alignment, curriculum and assessment development, professional development and coaching, ENI empowers teachers and school leaders to transform their schools and get results.

The company has been headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, in the Scottsdale Airpark, since 1978. Visit ENI at: http://www.evansnewton.com.

