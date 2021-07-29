Where the rich and famous give their private jets a glow-up

Eric H. Roth, president of a private jet refurbishing firm in Ronkonkoma, has spent decades catering to the rich and famous — calibrating acoustics to support in-flight meditation, turning a producer's plane into a mini-theater and scouring nearly 1 million square feet of exotic woods in Indiana until a client settled on Madrona Burr.

But his 34-year-old company, International Jet Interiors, whose past customers included Donald Trump, has never been so busy.. It has fielded 25% more business than normal since January, Roth said.

Why is that? COVID-19 turbocharged the private aviation industry: Affluent Americans grew wealthier and gained an even greater appreciation for personal space, industry analysts said.

Roth said clients often want to buy used aircraft and make it their own. International Jet Interiors' spent 14 weeks transforming the Bombardier Global 5000 below into a bespoke aircraft for a company.

International Jet Interiors focuses on larger aircraft such as Gulfstreams, Falcons, Globals, Challengers and Boeings, which Roth said range from $8 to $60 million — before modifications.

Its clients invest anywhere from $100,000 to more than $3 million on refurbishment projects that may involve changing floor plans, adding new technology or introducing fresh design schemes, Roth said.

International Jet Interiors features more than 25 wood species in its design studio and offers 5,000 materials, including fabrics and leather from Italy, France and Germany. Roth's team can plate items in platinum and 24-karate gold and has commissioned hand-loomed silk carpets that cost more than $1,300 a square yard.

International Jet Interiors has created bedrooms, yoga studios, baby bassinets, dog sanctuaries — complete with custom bowls and pillows — and a screening room for a movie producer aboard planes, as shown in the gallery below.

Roth, a North Shore resident, said International Jet Interiors maintains a "strict" policy of protecting clients' anonymity, but noted that it has served a "who's who" of celebrities, brand name companies, ultra-high-net-worth individuals, sheikhs and Trump, before he was elected president. The company created and gifted Trump this custom-made pillow for his jet.

Today the firm is busy with projects like the refurbishment of a Gulfstream 450 seen in this video.

Some of the crush comes from owners who delayed projects that would have grounded their aircraft during the peak of the pandemic, Roth said. International Jet Interiors' business declined about 35% during the height of COVID-19.

"We initially thought that the mandated restrictions on travel would present a scheduling opportunity for owners to refurbish their aircraft," Roth said in an email. "We came to find they wanted 'uninhibited access' to their aircraft should a family member or close friend require travel for medical purposes, as the airlines were not a dependable means of transportation."

Client calls started picking up around August 2020, Roth said.

'We have been experiencing unprecedented demand … We have been so busy keeping up with market demand that our employees are averaging about 15 hours a week in overtime.' -President Eric H. Roth

Roth aims to expand his work and hangar space at MacArthur airport by nearly 40% and add five or six craftspeople to his 25 person team to keep up with demand.

Private flight traffic at Long Island airports has increased 47.65% from January to July 14, compared to that period in 2019, according to data graphed out below from WingX, a business aviation research firm.

The volume of used jet sales across the world grew from 2,334 in 2019 to 2,534 in 2020, according to Global Jet Capital, a jet financing firm. The number of new jets delivered fell in 2020 because COVID-19 halted production.

But the private jet market as a whole is poised to rebound to pre-pandemic levels this year. Global Jet Capital forecasts that 3,308 private jets will sell for a total of $29.3 billion, up from the 3,128 transactions in 2019 that were collectively worth $28.2 billion.

The larger private aviation industry is faring well because many multimillionaire and billionaire Americans grew wealthier during the pandemic, according to Milton Pedraza, CEO of Luxury Institute, a research and training firm focused on the high-end market.

He said the top 1% felt more comfortable spending because property values grew, the stock market rose and government aid was plentiful.