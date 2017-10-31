This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Professional Physical Therapy buys Merrick hand therapy center

The acquisitions represent the 29th and 30th buys the company has made since 2012.

Uniondale-based Professional Physical Therapy has made its 29th and 30th acquisitions since 2012. Photo Credit: Professional Physical Therapy

By David Reich-Hale  david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Uniondale-based Professional Physical Therapy has acquired South Shore Hand Therapy in Merrick and plans to buy more such facilities, its CEO said Monday.

The company also bought a joint-care therapy center in Florham Park, New Jersey. Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

The acquisitions represent the 29th and 30th buys the company has made since 2012, said Adam Elberg, chief executive and president of Professional Physical Therapy.

Nancy K. Marder, who launched South Shore Hand Therapy in 1989, is now the clinical director at the facility.

Professional Physical Therapy has 11 hand therapy centers and 27 physical therapy centers on Long Island. Some of the hand therapy centers are stand alone, while others are tucked within physical therapy centers, Elberg said.

The group operates 145 outpatient physical and hand therapy centers in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

“Hand therapy centers are a natural fit with what we do,” Elberg said. “We plan to make more of those sorts of acquisitions.”

Professional Physical Therapy also operates a 20,000-square-foot sports performance training facility in Garden City, as well as fitness centers in Copiague, and Stamford and Wilton, Connecticut.

About 600 of the organization’s 1,800 employees are on Long Island, including about 100 at its corporate headquarters.

