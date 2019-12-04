TODAY'S PAPER
ProHEALTH Care opens a Center for Neck & Back Pain in Lake Success

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
ProHEALTH Care this week opened its Center for Neck & Back Pain in Lake Success.

It's the Lake Success-based group's first neck and back center.

ProHealth operates an urgent care network, including 31 urgent care centers in New York and 24 in New Jersey. It also runs a network of primary care and specialty offices.

The new facility includes five doctors and 25 employees. The center's focus includes neurology, pain management, physiatry and sports medicine.

The Center for Neck & Back Pain, 2 Ohio Dr., is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

David Reich-Hale reports on the business of health care, banking and other topics. He joined Newsday in 2014. He has also worked at American Banker and the New Haven Register. He is from Trumbull, Connecticut.

