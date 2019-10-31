Long Island developers, business owners and union leaders called Thursday for an investigation of the state Public Service Commission over the ongoing moratorium on new natural gas service.

They said the state’s chief utility regulator should have foreseen that business expansions and construction projects would be stymied by the moratorium by natural gas supplier National Grid.

The moratorium was imposed because National Gird said it couldn’t guarantee reliable service to additional natural gas customers after the state Department of Environmental Conservation denied the necessary permit to expand a pipeline under New York City’s harbor.

National Grid resumed hooking up new residential customers and some smalll businesses at the behest of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who expressed concern about homeowners not having heat as winter approaches. However, large businesses are still under the moratorium, which has stretched to more than 170 days.

“As the governing body responsible for protecting Long Island from an energy crisis, the PSC has failed us,” Kyle Strober, executive director of the Association for a Better Long Island, a developers’ group, said Thursday.

The PSC “hit the pause button on every current and future project, from home renovations to transit-oriented developments, no exceptions. An external review of the commission’s protocols must be initiated,” he said at a news conference held at the former Source Mall in Westbury.

PSC spokesman James Denn said the agency has aggressively addressed the moratorium.

"The commission has already taken strong enforcement action against National Grid for its improper denial of service to customers, lack of fair process and appropriate notice, and we intend to do more," he said in a statement after the Westbury news conference. "The PSC is addressing National Grid’s abject failure to appropriately plan for how they would meet their obligation to ensure customers are provided reliable access to the natural gas needed for their homes and businesses."

A National Grid representative didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Representatives of the mall owner said its reopening has been delayed by the natural gas moratorium because tenants are uncertain of their energy source, so construction has stalled or not started.

Mitchell Pally, CEO of the Long Island Builders Institute, which represents home builders, said the independent probe of the PSC would likely be conducted by state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli or Attorney General Letitia James.

Separately, the groups sent a letter to PSC acting secretary Michelle L. Phillips requesting that the agency work with the DEC on approval of the Northeast Supply Enhancement Project, a pipeline expansion proposed by pipeline owner Williams. The groups said the PSC and DEC, in collaboration, can ensure the latest technology is employed to prevent environment damage.

Thursday’s news conference comes on the heels of Cuomo’s criticism of National Grid and the PSC. He has opposed the pipeline extension but recently acknowledged a regional shortage of natural gas.