PSEG Long Island president and chief operating officer Daniel Eichhorn this month will take on an additional top customer role for the Long Island company and its sister New Jersey utility, PSEG said Thursday.

Eichhorn, who was named to the top Long Island post in June 2017, on March 11 will take on the dual role of chief customer officer for PSEG Long Island and PSE&G of New Jersey. Eichhorn previously served as vice president of customer service for PSEG Long Island starting in 2013, a year before PSEG took over management of the LIPA grid from National Grid. He's been with PSEG more than 30 years.

In his new role, Eichhorn will "unify and oversee all customer initiatives and ensure that we're looking at every decision from the lens of the customer," spokesman David Gaier said.

At the same time, Fred Daum, PSEG Long Island's director of customer contact and billing, will leave Long Island after being promoted to executive director of customer operations for PSE&G, the New Jersey utility. His replacement on Long Island is expected to be named "shortly," Gaier said.

PSE&G is beefing up its customer operation seven months after the New Jersey utility came under scrutiny following the death of a Newark customer who used medical equipment and whose power was shut off for nonpayment during a heat wave. PSE&G at the time said it hadn't been told about the customer's medical needs and tried to call the customer about past-due bills and the pending shutoff.

Asked if the new role was related to that incident, Gaier said, "What I can say is that we’re placing a new and very strong emphasis, companywide, on seeing every interaction we have with our customers through the lens of those customers."

Gaier said the new role "gives Dan overall responsibility for improving and enhancing the customer experience, and positions him as the chief customer advocate."

Gaier said Eichhorn's role as the Long Island company's president is "enhanced" because "we’ll be able to take advantage of best practices, new technology, and innovations from both Long Island and New Jersey, which will benefit all our customers collectively."

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

PSEG has gradually increased the Long Island utility's customer satisfaction ratings over time, but it has yet to reach a goal of being among the top quarter of large Northeast utilities in a JD Power residential survey. Its latest scores were 699 of a potential 1,000.