The Trump Administration’s decision on Friday to declare New York a major disaster area after Tropical Storm Isaias is expected to relieve Long Island ratepayers of more than $200 million in storm restoration costs, but it won’t help with millions of dollars in bills for another storm that never arrived.

LIPA and PSEG Long Island racked up over $313 million in costs related to restoring power after Isaias, including hiring thousands of outside crews and paying for their meals and hotels, as well as equipment such as poles and electric lines. The Federal Emergency Management Agency can reimburse LIPA for up to 75% of those costs, or around $234 million. Previously, the agency paid the bulk of the costs for restoration after superstorm Sandy.

LIPA last month announced that it would seek upwards of $350 million in medium-term bridge loans to help cover costs and potentially fund costs for any new storms that hit between now and the up to two years it could take FEMA to process and approve the claims.

PSEG Long Island’s response to the storm has been heavily criticized after its outage management computer system and telecom lines were overwhelmed and failed in the hours after the storm, hindering efforts to get outside crews to work locations and tell customers when power would be restored. The company operates the Long Island electric grid under a contract to LIPA.

In the weeks after Isaias, PSEG was tracking a possible impact from another storm, Hurricane Laura, which hit the Gulf coast and made its way toward the eastern seaboard. The storm largely missed Long Island, but by then PSEG had already made extensive plans to hire outside crews and put other measures in place. The bill for that storm prep: $25 million, according to Richard Tinelli, a PSEG manager.

"We got the forecast Hurricane Laura would hit our service territory late in August," Tinelli said, "so we began to prep up and staff up to basically respond to that storm. And that storm did not materialize. So basically we have about $25 million of costs in our base [operations and maintenance budget] related to those prep costs."

LIPA in a statement about the preparations for Laura, said, "PSEG Long Island plans and prepares for storms accordingly, and sometimes they don’t happen. This could have happened with Tropical Storm Isaias too."

LIPA has been criticized before for heavy storm preparation for storms that fizzled out. In 2010, LIPA spent some $30 million preparing for Hurricane Earl, which barely reached the East End of Long Island before dispersing. LIPA had amassed 1,600 off-island workers, hundreds of trucks and tons of equipment at staging areas across the island in advance of the storm.