PSEG Long Island this month kicks off a traveling trailer initiative aimed at educating customers about efficiency programs, rates, safety and electricity, while addressing concerns about a new generation of smart meters blanketing the region.

Called My Smart Energy Lab, the $500,000-plus trailer, powered by 21 solar panels feeding six 48-volt batteries, uses interactive displays and large-screen TV programs to engage customers about subjects from the productivity of a kilowatt hour to the radio frequency emitted by the new smart meters.

PSEG has received the green light to install smart meters across the LIPA service territory over the next four years. The meters collect usage data all day and transmit it wirelessly to PSEG, eliminating the need for meter readers and estimated bills. Already more than 230,000 customers have the meters, and all are scheduled to have them (except for those who opt out) by 2022.

Barbara Klein, program manager for customer engagement who came up with the trailer concept, said she personally called all of the first 400 or so customers who opted out of smart meters since PSEG and LIPA began installing them. Today, the number of opt outs is around 1,300. She said she's persuaded most of the people she called that there are no privacy or accuracy issues, but some remain concerned about radio frequency radiation.

The meters transmit signals considerably less powerful than cellphones or even baby monitors, and smart meters only send their signals in millisecond bursts four times a day, she said. The meters are usually mounted outside of homes, and direct their signals away from homes.

Customers who opt out pay a $10 monthly meter reading charge, to handle administrative costs, even if they call in their meter readings, PSEG said.

The trailer's educational aim goes well beyond smart meters. Customers can crank a handle to generate electricity that travels through power lines to a light bulb in a home. Displays show customers which utility pole lines are for electric, TV and phone, and lighted displays tell them which parts of the equipment are their responsibility or PSEG's.

"It's a fun way to explain who we are and what we do," Klein said.

There's a video station that shows customers the relatively lower frequency emissions coming from smart meters, while debunking privacy and accuracy "myths."

The trailer will have a regular schedule of events each month (customers or groups can request it) and it will make regular appearances at big-box home improvement stores to get the word out, said Rick Walden, vice president of customer services.

"There's a lot of misinformation out there," he said. "We think it will be a useful customer tool."