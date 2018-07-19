Quality King Distributors, one of Long Island’s largest private companies, received a $675,000 state grant Thursday for an expansion project that created 47 jobs in Bellport.

The seller of health and beauty products to drugstores, supermarkets and other retailers invested more than $15 million in its Bellport headquarters and warehouse several years ago.

The improvements to 10,000 square feet included new office space. The building, which is about 10 years old, is 560,000 square feet.

“This renovation had a significant impact on improving Quality King’s operations and making the company more globally competitive,” said Barry Greenspan, a program administrator in Empire State Development’s Long Island office. ESD is the state’s primary business-aid agency.

He told ESD’s board of directors Thursday that Quality King “is a 50-year-old, privately-held distributor of over 5,000 different health and beauty products and grocery items” sold in the United States and overseas.

The expansion project began in 2013 but state funds are only paid out once a project is completed, and investment and hiring commitments are fulfilled, Greenspan said.

Quality King now employs more than 900 people in Bellport and at a smaller facility in Ronkonkoma.

Last year, the company received tax breaks from the Brookhaven Town Industrial Development Agency to add 40 more jobs in Bellport due to the planned closure of a warehouse in Florida.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The IDA is helping Quality King to refinance its mortgage on the Bellport building and make $700,000 worth of improvements to offices and a prototype company store, according to IDA officials.

This expansion project is tied to Perfumania Holdings, which is partially owned by the Nussdorf family, owners of Quality King.

The closed Florida warehouse was operated by Perfumania, which sells celebrity and designer fragrances but has struggled financially. Last year, the Nussdorfs provided $15 million to Perfumania so that it could exit bankruptcy proceedings.

Quality King’s “commitment to staying on Long Island remains strong in spite of the fact that they continue to receive overtures from other states and municipalities offering incentives,” said Alfred Paliani, the company’s top lawyer, in a 2017 letter to the Brookhaven IDA.