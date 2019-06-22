TODAY'S PAPER
Meat recalled from 2 Target stores in Suffolk County, officials say

A view of a Target store in Omaha, Neb. Photo Credit: AP/Nati Harnik

By Khristopher J. Brooks
A Massachusetts-based grocer has recalled some meat and poultry products that were sold at Target locations in Suffolk County because the products could contain E. coli or other pathogens, federal agriculture officials said.

The "ready-to-eat and not-ready-to-eat" meat and poultry products came from C&S Wholesale Grocers and were sold June 17, agriculture officials said. The products had been stored at "an incorrect temperature," the U.S. Department of Agriculture statement said, and then inadvertently shipped, which means the meat may have grown harmful pathogens like E.  coli, listeria or salmonella. 

The products were sold at Target stores on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack and on North Research Place in Central Islip. 

C&S Wholesale discovered the problem, then notified the USDA. The remaining inventory has been taken off shelves and destroyed, agriculture officials said. 

The full list of possibly contaminated products at the Commack Target includes Oscar Mayer lunchables, Hillshire Farms dry salami, and Archer Farms shredded rotisserie chicken. The full list of possibly contaminated products at the Central Islip Target includes Shady Brook Farms ground turkey, Ball Park beef franks and USDA Choice sirloin steak. 

For more information on this recall and others, visit the fsis.usda.gov website.

