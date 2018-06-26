Rechler Equity Partners broke ground Tuesday on a luxury townhome development along the Shinnecock Canal in Hampton Bays that will feature units starting at $1.5 million.

The Plainview-based developer also held a ceremonial groundbreaking for its $60 million project to redevelop the historic Canoe Place Inn, also on the canal.

The 37-unit townhome project, called the Hampton Boathouses, will consist of several buildings along the east side of the canal. Units will feature private patios and balconies, and have access to a dock with 20 boat slips, a pool, massage room, club room, kitchen and gym.

Construction on the project, part of a larger community redevelopment initiative in Hampton Bays, is expected to be complete in spring of 2020, according to a release.

“We are excited for the Hampton Boathouses to start taking shape and provide new residences that offer a prime location and host of desired amenities,” Gregg Rechler, co-managing partner of Rechler Equity said in a statement.

The inn, on the west side of the canal, was once a destination for figures such as actress and comedian Lucille Ball and President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. The original structure burned down in 1921 and was rebuilt the next year. It has housed nightclubs in more recent decades, but has stood vacant since the last establishment closed around 2010.

Rechler is working to restore it as an event destination, to include a catering venue that can accommodate 350, as well as 20 hotel rooms and 5 guest cottages.