The state will host a digital forum on recreational marijuana legalization for Long Islanders on Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m.

The discussion is one of 11 regional "Cannabis Conversations" planned by the Office of Cannabis Management, an agency charged with establishing rules for the medical and recreational marijuana industries, as well as hemp businesses. A discussion in Spanish is slated for Monday, Feb. 21, from 6 to 7 p.m.

The Office of Cannabis Management will introduce itself to New Yorkers through these conversations and explain the 2021 state law that legalized recreational marijuana. New Yorkers can possess and consume small amounts of marijuana, but sales of the substance won't be legal until The Office of Cannabis Management sets up regulations for the industry and issues licenses to cultivators, distributors and retailers.

The Cannabis Conversations will touch on health and safety concerns as well as the state's goal of building an inclusive, equitable industry.

Attendees will have the chance to ask questions. The sessions will also be recorded and posted.

To register, visit ocmeventsny.eventbrite.com.