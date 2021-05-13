The awarding of $150 million in state grants this year to major building projects is being accelerated to help revive the economy, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced.

He said Empire State Development, the state’s primary business-aid agency, will distribute some of its grant money every three months instead of at year-end. Recipients will be recommended by the 10 Regional Economic Development Councils across the state, which Cuomo appointed in 2011.

Developers and governments should apply by June 30 for the April-June grants. The online application may be found at apps.cio.ny.gov/apps/cfa.

The $150 million in ESD grants have been awarded annually between 2011 and 2019, with recipients announced in a December ceremony in the state capital. However, this year recipients will be named on a rolling basis to spur the economic recovery, Cuomo said.

"We’ve done this before and it’s worked tremendously well, but it’s more important this year than ever before because the stakes are higher this year than ever before," he said.

Additional regional state aid

Besides the $150 million in ESD grants, $600 million in tax credits and other funding from nine agencies will be distributed via this year’s REDC competition. The application deadline for this aid is July 30.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The REDC contest will be discussed at Thursday’s 2:30 p.m. virtual meeting of the Long Island Regional Economic Development Council. To register to attend, go to zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_NiA7nTtDSbCpiBT8eUipCg.

A webinar series about each state agency’s funding programs may be found at regionalcouncils.ny.gov/2021-webinars.

In addition, ESD’s Long Island office will answer questions virtually between 10 a.m. and noon on Wednesday and on May 26, June 2, June 9, June 16, June 23 and June 30. To register, go to regionalcouncils.ny.gov/long-island.

The Long Island council has secured $727 million for 885 projects in nine funding competitions, the second most after the Syracuse area.

The council is led by co-vice chairmen Kevin Law, a partner at developer Tritec Real Estate Co. in East Setauket, and Hofstra University president Stuart Rabinowitz.

Ads with star power

Separately, ESD is spending $4 million to air television commercials touting plans to fully reopen the economy and support building projects.

The "Reimagine, Rebuild, Renew" ads will be broadcast across the state for one month. They are narrated by musician Billy Joel and actors Robert De Niro and Whoopi Goldberg. The campaign is being paid for with state funds, not federal funds, according to ESD spokeswoman Kristin Devoe.