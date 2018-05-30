The state hopes to spur development of building projects that produce more energy than they consume, with up to $1 million in aid for each project, officials said Wednesday.

The state Energy Research and Development Authority plans to select one project for funding in each of the state’s 10 regions based on recommendations from the Regional Economic Development Councils.

Zachary Zill, a project manager for the authority, said it wants to support “energy-efficient facilities where the actual energy used on site is less than or equal to the on-site renewable energy produced.”

The new program, Net Zero Energy for Economic Development, will back projects such as offices, farms, factories, hospitals and schools equipped with solar panels, wind turbines and other means of generating energy.

Zill told a meeting of the Long Island Regional Economic Development Council on Wednesday the authority will consider projects that have been vetted by the council through the Consolidated Funding Application process. Applications are due July 27.

He also said the authority will likely award less to a project if it also is receiving help from utilities, including Long Island Power Authority, PSEG Long Island and National Grid.

Separately, council co-vice chairmen Kevin Law and Stuart Rabinowitz announced the addition of two new members to the 21-member council.

John T. Costanzo, president of the shipping company Purolator International in Jericho, and John S. Nader, president of Farmingdale State College, were appointed to the council by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

They succeed Marianne Garvin, former CEO of the Community Development Corp. of Long Island, and James D’Addario, CEO of guitar string manufacturer D’Addario & Co. in East Farmingdale, who both were founding members of the council, which Cuomo established in 2011.

Council members are volunteers and receive no compensation. They must recuse themselves in cases of potential conflicts of interest.