TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Morning
79° Good Morning
Business

Arbor Realty Trust reports higher net income

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com
Print

Arbor Realty Trust, a Uniondale-based real estate investment trust, reported higher net income for the quarter ended June 30.

The company, which primarily makes short-term loans for commercial properties, reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $17.2 million for the second quarter, up from $11.9 million during the year earlier period.

Arbor also declared a quarterly cash dividend of 25 cents per share payable on August 31 to stockholders of record on August 15.

Funds from operations, a measure of real estate investment trust earnings that excludes gains or losses from property sales, rose to $25 million for the quarter from $18.2 million during the same quarter last year.

Real estate investment trusts, or REITs, must return most of their profits to investors. Some REITs, like Arbor, are publicly traded. The company reported earnings before the market opened Friday.

More news

Dix Hills Park Golf Course is shown on LI towns lower prices to entice golfers
The radar image on Friday morning. Forecast: 'Very humid,' chance of thunderstorms
Main Street, featuring restaurants and shops situated in Location is 'overriding value' in LI community
Fritto misto, a dish of fried seafood and 3 LI restaurants to try this weekend 
The Jericho school district on Thursday, Aug. 2, LI school district is named No. 1 in national ranking
Sayyida and Angelo Mileto, whose son Joshua died Parents reflect a year after football tragedy